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Know NYC: Harlem Soul Singer Drew Vision Shares his Favorite Uptown Spots
Get to know talented singer Andrew McCreary, also known as Drew Vision. The born-and-bred New Yorker, talks about his love for the city and his fall style.
Erica Euse3916 days ago