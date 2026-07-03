Featured
To catch up with the best the world has to offer, check out our countdown of The Funniest Foreign Movies.MattBarone
From "Grand Piano" to "Cheap Thrills," these are 2014's best independent genre films through June.MattBarone
Bigfoot goes found-footage in Bobcat Goldthwait's "Willow Creek" and home invasions get weird in "Borgman."MattBarone
Pop Culture
Money Talks (and Kills): On "Cheap Thrills," a Dark Comedy About Immorality for the 99-Percent
Principles get the middle-finger treatment in this don't-miss indie flick.MattBarone