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Permanent Midnight: Hollywood's No Country for Older Actresses in This Ambitious Sci-Fi Satire

Hollywood and older actresses get experimentally satirized in Ari Folman's audacious "The Congress."

MattBarone4383 days ago
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Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and German Bleakness Power Two of the Year's Best Movie

Behold the dystopian insanity of Bong Joon-Ho's "Snowpiercer" and the emotional devastation of "Nothing Bad Can Happen."

MattBarone4404 days ago
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Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: You (Yes, YOU) Can Help Save Exploitation Cinema's Forgotten Gems From Extinction

Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League discusses the American Genre Film Archive's preservation mission.

MattBarone4460 days ago
Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: Tripping Balls in 17-Century England is Even Weirder Than It Sounds

Our resident genre fanatic Matt Barone kicks off his new column with the psychedelic A Field in England.

MattBarone4544 days ago
Pop Culture

Giveaway: Win Tickets to See "Ms. 45," Drafthouse Films' Revival of the Badass '80s Exploitation Flick

Fans of cinematic revenge and Mr. Met won't want to miss this one.

MattBarone4608 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "Nothing Bad Can Happen" Attacks Religion and Faith with Brutal, Devastating Force

First-time German director Katrin Gebbe makes a startling debut.

MattBarone4681 days ago
Pop Culture

Catch Rec: "I Declare War" Creatively Uses Kids With Guns to Rekindle Warm Childhood Memories

Life lessons learned through imaginary combat.

MattBarone4707 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Exclusive Clip from Drafthouse Films' "Graceland" is More Intense Than Most Full-Length Movies (Video)

The film opens in limited theatrical release tomorrow.

MattBarone4832 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Filipino Thriller "Graceland" is an Uncompromisingly Intense Descent into Moral Hell

Don't expect any happy-go-lucky outcomes in this distressing shot of cinematic adrenaline.

MattBarone4860 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 15 Most Anticipated Movies At Fantastic Fest 2012

From creepy, unsettling documentaries to grotesque body horror, check out the films we're all about this year.

MattBarone5051 days ago
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Pop Culture

Stream The Hilarious New Danish Comedy "Klown" Here, Right Now

One of the year's funniest movies is now available to watch instantly, right here and now.

MattBarone5104 days ago
Pop Culture

Review: Enjoyably Filthy And Refreshingly Earnest, Denmark's "Klown" Is Provocative Comedy Done Right

Dirty jokes, unpredictable energy, and a surprising warmth combine for one of the year's funniest movies so far.

MattBarone5104 days ago
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Pop Culture

Check Out Exclusive Stills From The Danish Comedy "Klown," Rumored To Be The Summer's Funniest Flick

After winning over critics at various film festivals last year, the raunchiest canoe trip imaginable officially comes stateside.

MattBarone5133 days ago

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