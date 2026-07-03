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Latest Stories
Sports
Doug Gottlieb Defends Andrew Luck Retirement Critique With Complaint About Millennials
Let it go, Doug.
Jose Martinez2517 days ago
Sports
Troy Aikman Calls Out Doug Gottlieb Over His Bad Andrew Luck Take
"That’s total bullsh*t Doug," Aikman tweeted.
Xavier Hamilton2518 days ago
Sports
CBS Sports Analyst Doug Gottlieb Trolls Kobe For Wearing “I Can’t Breathe” Shirt
Doug Gottlieb needs to shut up.
Gus Turner4238 days ago