Latest Stories
Migos - "Hannah Montana (Double-0 Makes It Twerk Remix)"
Well, it looks like Migos got introduced to the dance music crowd pretty early with these remixes. It feels like in the last few weeks, we've heard Mi
The Best Remixes of the Week
The art of the remix is a beautiful thing. This week, we have an esteemed group of talented producers doing everything from slight edits on necessary songs to total reworks for tracks that you NEED to hear in the club. We've also got a full remix album, because you can't love just one (rendition). It's that alternate version life.
Ciara - "Body Party (Double-0's B-more Twerk-N-B Remix)"
We're not sure if it's the actual "Body Party" track or seeing Ciara's body slink around, but producers are itching to get their mittens on this track
The Best Remixes of the Week
This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.
PREMIERE: Ace Hood & Future - "Bugatti (Double-0 Remix)"
Double-0, who was going by the name Mic the Drums over the last six months for his more EDM-centric sounds, has now reverted back to using Double-0. T