Yes, the Kendrick Lamars, Lil Babys and the Cardi Bs of the space aren’t headlining this year, but rap gems remain an active part of the space.Peter A. Berry
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Dreamville has become masters of the rap camp; here's how they locked in at a Santa Monica studio for five days to create the soundtrack for 'Creed 3.'Jordan Rose
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Kanye West, Migos, Baby Keem, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, JID, J. Cole, and many more.Jessica Mckinney