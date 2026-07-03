DJ Yolo Bear

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EXCLUSIVE: DJ Bark Lee & DJ Yolo Bear - "Cupcake No Filling"

Doctor Jeep hit me in the middle of the night to see if we could squeeze him into our schedule for this week, and honestly all of our SoundCloud slots

nappy4378 days ago
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Music

Maybe Everyone is DJ Yolo Bear?

I'd like to preface this by saying there's nothing I can point out as proof to who DJ Yolo Bear is, as this is a definitely a tangled web that's being woven. Last week we caught you androids up to speed regarding the mysterious DJ Yolo Bear, a producer that's caught a lot of love (and some hate) for the Jersey club tracks he's been producing. Perusing through these Internets have us at least pointing to one positive outcome: DJ Yolo Bear is a troll of epic proportions.

khrisd4642 days ago
Yolobear
Music

DJ Yolo Bear - "Whitney vs. Brandy"

Though many people have voiced their concerns regarding masked club crusaders (and perhaps, rightfully so), that hasn't stopped the mysterious, LuckyM

jakel4651 days ago

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