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As Ontario’s first Poet Laureate and founder of R.I.S.E., Randell Adjei witnessed the power of self-expression first-hand for over 10 years.JJ Bottineau
In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, Alexis Eke tells us about her come up, the support of her Toronto community, and the Black women who inspire her art.Alex Narvaez
Ontario’s first poet laureate and community activist, Randell Adjei wants to change the narrative in his home Scarborough with education and entertainment.Alex Narvaez