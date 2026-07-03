DJ Mag

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs Poll for 2014 Gets More Confusing

Just when I thought I was done with the 2014 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, DJ Mag's French edition posted the DJs who placed 101-150, and I can't front: I'

khrisd4286 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Hardwell Speaks on Pressures of Being the "#1 DJ in the World"

If you haven't been paying attention, Hardwell's been named the #1 DJ on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll for the second year in a row. Earlier tonight, Ha

khrisd4291 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Here are the 2014 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Results

While the results to DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll for 2014 will more than likely only result in the DJs closer to the top commanding more money for their future gigs, we figure you still want to see what actually goes down. Up above is the live stream where the rankings for this annual list will be release, and we'll throw them down below in text for those of you not wanting to give them YouTube spins. Let's see if the results that were allegedly leaked earlier this week actually hold water.

khrisd4291 days ago
dj mag top 100 djs 2014
Music

The Results for the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll for 2014 Have Allegedly Leaked

This Saturday, the 2014 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll results will be announced as per usual: a big-ass party in Europe. While we'll be providing the rundow

khrisd4295 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DJ Mag Prints Sexist "Ladies Guide to Pioneer CDJ-2000" "Joke" in December 2013 Issue

And to think, we were chilling on our frustrations over the DJ Mag Top DJs poll results. Hell, we've been just starting to get around to not totally d

khrisd4608 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Daft Punk Being on DJ Mag's 2013 Top 100 DJs List is Your Fault

And it is your fault. When DJ Yoda and Adam Saville of DJ Mag had a Twitter discussion on this year's list, Saville made it clear that the poll was ba

khrisd4651 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DJ Yoda and DJ Mag Music Editor Adam Saville Discuss the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs List

This was an interesting back and forth to wake up to. When we showed you reactions from DJs regarding the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs results, we included

khrisd4653 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DJs React to the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs List

It's bound to happen; once the EDM community (family?) got wind of the results of the results of the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list, you knew there'd be

khrisd4654 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Biggest Surprises From the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs List

Less than 24 hours after the results of the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list for 2013 have been announced, the DAD staff has been pouring over the standings, trying to make sense of where the DJs landed... and why some DJs didn't make it. After dissecting rankings and thinking over the year of 2013, DAD's surprised. Not shocked, just surprised. Here is a list of what's surprised us (and made us chuckle) about the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list.

alessr4654 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Watch Hardwell's First Interview Since Being Named the World's #1 DJ (By DJ Mag)

Well, the full 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list is out, and the rumors are true: Hardwell has been named #1. In his first exclusive interview (for DJ Mag

khrisd4655 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

The 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Results

Did you vote for the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll? Did you even care about the poll? Does any of this even matter? No matter what side of the fence you're on, the collective EDM community will be glued to the results this afternoon, which will be live streaming via KLM from the 2013 Amsterdam Music Festival starting at 9:20PM BST (4:20PM EST).

khrisd4655 days ago
hardwell 2013 dj winner rumor
Music

Everyone (On the Red Carpet) Is Saying Hardwell Won the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll

We're going to say this is one of those rumors that's probably true, we have to wait until Saturday, when DJ Mag reveals the winners of the 2013 Top 1

khrisd4656 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Why The Creation of The “Academy of Electronic Music” Should Worry You

I would normally sit in my corner and scoff while listening to sexy bass music when seeing an announcement like this, but something about the magnitude of the power players prompted me to dive deeper. When you have the biggest search engine (Google) combining forces with people that have no business advocating for musicianship to create a school that is "finding and developing the next generation of superstar DJ’s and producers," it's more than a little bit frightening.

nappy4700 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Does the DJ Mag "Top 100 DJs" List Even Matter?

Well if you didn't know, it's that time of year again; yes, you can vote for your favorite DJs in the 2013 DJ Mag "Top 100 DJs" list. Surely, you've been hammering their website and placing your bets... Right?

khrisd4745 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App