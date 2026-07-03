Featured
That thing where everyone knows something to be true, but now someone crunches the numbers to actually prove it. Back in July of 2013, we asked if thekhrisd
Late last week, THUMP called the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll "bulls**t." I wasn't mad; I've pretty much felt the same way, at least in the sense of "thiskhrisd
When Hardwell spoke about how it felt to place #1 the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs last year, he mentioned that it's kind of like the Olympic games for DJs. Beikhrisd
This year's DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list, like every year (we imagine), has been met with a lot of speculation and criticism; some warranted, some just ridlolod