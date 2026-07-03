Latest Stories
DJ Clent and Gant-Man Gave Away Some Juke Bangers for the New Year
Nothing like fire footwork for the New Year, huh? Last night, DJ Clent opened up the vaults to give away two serious jams, and we figured you needed t
DJ Clent - "Stay Wit Me"
I love the sampled-based juke and footwork tunes the most. There's something about hitting play on a track and immediately having to make sure I ident
EXCLUSIVE: DJ Clent - "History of Footwork Music Vol. 2"
We have no clue whatsoever how many of these "History of Footwork Music" mixes DJ Clent plans on knocking out for us, but this is quickly becoming one
EXCLUSIVE: DJ Clent - "History of Footwork Music Vol. 1"
While most media outlets consider footwork culture synonymous with the fallen legend DJ Rashad and the TEKLIFE brand, a lot of that was due to Kode9 r
Stream the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party in Chicago
If you couldn't make it to the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party that's going down tonight in Chicago, don't fret; DJ Clent let us know that they will be livestreaming this special event. Enjoy the best in footwork from Traxman, DJ Spinn, Clent, Gant-Man, DJ Earl, and the crew. Up above is the DJ Booth cam; down below is the "Party" cam. RIP Rashad!
Machinedrum Issues Statement on "Back Seat Ho" Situation
In case you missed it, last week DJ Clent reached out to us regarding what he felt as Machinedrum using samples of his without consent on "Back Seat H
DJ Clent Says That Machinedrum Remade His Song "Back Seat Hoe" Without Consent
Now this was unexpected. Last month, Ninja Tune dropped a preview of "Back Seat Ho," a track from Machinedrum's forthcoming Fenris District EP. With a March 24 release date, we know a lot of heads were anticipating this EP's release, so we could get not only this track but the Rustie remix as well. What was so unexpected? The fact that DJ Clent would be unhappy with the track's release.
10 Footwork Artists You Need to Know
The sound of juke and footwork aren't anything new, but for some reason this feels like their time to shine. DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn of the Ghetto Tekn
Listen to DJ Clent's "I'm Tryna Tell Ya" Mix
We already saw DJ Clent make a beat in six minutes in the first "I'm Tryna Tell Ya" edition of "Beat This," and now he's back for a 38 minute mix full of footwork and juke. There's no working download link for this one, or a tracklist, but this one definitely goes. Practice your footwork to this.
Watch DJ Clent Make a Beat in Six Minutes
For the third episode of DontWatchThatTv's "I'm Tryna Tell Ya" documentary, we get to see DJ Clent make a footwork track in six minutes. It's crazy to see him so in tune with his MPC, literally banging out a beat with precision. It's not fully-realized (it still would need whatever build-ups and such added), but the main meat of the track is created right here before your eyes. No wonder they call themselves the GHETTOTEKNITIANZ.