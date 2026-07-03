DJ BL3ND

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Paul Oakenfold & Azealia Banks - "Venus (DJ Bl3nd Remix)"

The last thing we were trying to hear was the Paul Oakenfold/Azealia Banks collaboration "Venus." Imagine our shock/confusion when DJ Bl3nd was asked to add his house flavor to the track. Wasn't the "Ibiza version" enough? Maybe this is what the Europeans were afraid of. Maybe people would rather hear Azealia Banks, who is a solid rapper, sing. Or snippets of her singing. Over random hard house. We're just as astonished as you are.

khrisd4742 days ago
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Music

Rob Zombie to Curate Great American Nightmare

Rob Zombie is an American musician, film director, screenwriter, film producer, and now electronic dance music curator. The horror-loving Zombie has c

jakel4757 days ago
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Music

Spring Awakening Music Festival Announces 2013 After Parties

Chicago's Spring Awakening Music Festival is going down from June 14 - June 16, and is hitting Soldiers Field in Chicago with a massive lineup, featur

khrisd4797 days ago

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