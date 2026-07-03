Featured
The electronic dance music scene revolves around the DJ; there's no way around that. It's the DJ who educates the people in the crowd, giving them thejakel
Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.khrisd
Warm weather: more time spent outside. And when DAD's in his recliner, knocking back a few cold ones and enjoying the springtime sights, we need somekhrisd
Genre-crushing voyages, disco badness and a tribute to DJ Shadow's iconic 'Endtroducing' and Snoop's 'Doggfather'.James Keith