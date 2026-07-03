DJ Bailey

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Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.
khrisd
Warm weather: more time spent outside. And when DAD's in his recliner, knocking back a few cold ones and enjoying the springtime sights, we need some
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Bailey's Intabeats Show is Leaving Ministry of Sound Radio

In April of 2013 I was ecstatic when I heard that DJ Bailey had been added to the Ministry of Sound Radio lineup. He was one of the best things about drum & bass on BBC Radio 1Xtra, and when his show was cancelled in April of 2012, that bothered me. This morning, Bailey released a statement via his website giving his "farewell" to Ministry of Sound. Apparently they've "made a decision to explore other musical avenues," which leaves Bailey without that prime outlet.

khrisd4315 days ago
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Music

Chronic Records' Warehouse Music Compilation

If you're going to do your drum & bass knowledge, you need to be up on the V Recordings family of labels. Philly Blunt and Chronic were two of their m

khrisd4535 days ago
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Music

Download DJ Bailey's "Lost Dubplates" Mixes

Keep it funky: no one was as excited about DJ Bailey's return to radio as DAD was. We know that because most of you sites who claim to mess with drum

khrisd4696 days ago
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Music

DJ Bailey Announces New Show on Ministry of Sound Radio

In April of 2012, the BBC announced that they were shifting their radio programs, and DJ Bailey's long-standing tenure with the 1Xtra D&B show was par

khrisd4833 days ago
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Music

Download DJ Bailey's "Intabeats Vol. 2" Mix

Isn't this interesting. It feels like DJ Bailey was one of the lone holdouts in the drum & bass scene, still burning CDs and setting the bar so high w

khrisd4840 days ago
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