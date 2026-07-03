It's been a viral few weeks for the Radar Radio DJ, but he still found time to make Complex an exclusive mix.Complex
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Move over, Slimzee and Logan—there's some new kids in town looking to shut it down.Joseph JP Patterson
A conversation between 21 Savage and 6ix9ine on the social media platform Clubhouse turned heated after Wack 100 threatened to beat up the Atlanta rapper.Brad Callas
A gunman was reportedly stoned to death early Monday morning after an argument turned into a fatal shooting at a backyard party in Fort Worth, Texas.Gavin Evans