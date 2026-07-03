The London-born DJ and all-round champion of R&B talks with Complex UK about the future of the sound—and his exciting plans to help it get there.Minou Itseli
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The radio and TV legend shares 10 of his all-time favourite tracks.Complex
The diversity of the tracks on this list just lend to how strong the Jersey club scene is at the moment. All of the tracks could each represent a sub-androids
Jersey club–aka the harder and heavier cousin of Baltimore's groundbreaking and iconic club music sound–is on fire. DJ Sliink is running the festimarcuskdowling