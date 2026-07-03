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Fox Sports analysts Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry were once two of the greatest strikes of all time. But who was better? A breakdown.Jake Appleman
The 1998 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to Complex about connecting with soccer fans, growing the sport in the U.S., and his predictions for the UEFA title match.Noah Cortez
We caught up with legend Thierry Henry to recount meaningful moments in his career as well as to discuss his new collab with the UEFA Champions League tourney.Aidan Galassetti
Play as the Arsenal legend in NBA 2K17's 'Blacktop' modeJerry Gadiano