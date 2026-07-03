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Music
Jodeci: 25 Years Since ‘Diary Of A Mad Band’ (And Those Neoprene Fishing Overalls)
They took clothing that was ordinary and everyday, added a drop of shock value, and turned them into something you simply couldn't keep your eyes off of.
Varaidzo2766 days ago