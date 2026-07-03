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Latest Stories
Life
Tory Party’s Biggest Donor Says Looking At Diane Abbott Makes You “Want To Hate All Black Women”
Frank Hester, who has given £10m to the Tories in the past year, runs The Phoenix Partnership, which looks after UK medical records on behalf of the government.
James Keith858 days ago
Music
Last Night, Krept & Konan Spoke In The House Of Commons In Defence Of Drill Music
Bringing the discussion not just into the spotlight but into Parliament itself is a huge step forward for the discussion.
James Keith2586 days ago