Latest Stories
"God of War: Ascension" Developer Diary Talks Making Multiplayer Feel Just Right (Video)
Turns out it is possible to get more excited about smashing heads in with a war hammer. Good to know.
Immerse Yourself in "Dishonored" With This Super Long Dev Diary
We don't even have time to watch it.
"Lococycle" Voice Talent Video Gives Us a First Peek at The Xbox 360 Exclusive
It's Spanish for 'crazy bike'.
Video: Go Behind "The Line" In This New "Spec Ops" Dev Diary
2K's new shooter features plenty of lines to cross.
Get to Know the Triads in the Latest "Sleeping Dogs" Video
We'd rather keep our distance, but it's your call.
"The Witcher 2" Devs Delve Into "Enhanced Edition" Changes
The new update brings plenty of new content—here's a rundown.
Video: "Playing Dead" Dev Diary Number 3 Gives Us First Taste of "Walking Dead" Gameplay
Tastes like brains!
Video: "The Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition" Devs Talk New Cinematics
CD Projekt's released dev diary number two.
"Halo 4" Details And Footage Finally Revealed In Video Dev Diary
Hot on the heels of the two new screenshots comes the first info since E3.
New "Ghost Recon: Future Soldier" Dev Diary Shows How To Hide & Sneak & Shoot
Cover and animation are the focus.