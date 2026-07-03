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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

"God of War: Ascension" Developer Diary Talks Making Multiplayer Feel Just Right (Video)

Turns out it is possible to get more excited about smashing heads in with a war hammer. Good to know.

Hanuman Welch4930 days ago
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Pop Culture

Immerse Yourself in "Dishonored" With This Super Long Dev Diary

We don't even have time to watch it.

Michael Rougeau5058 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Go Behind "The Line" In This New "Spec Ops" Dev Diary

2K's new shooter features plenty of lines to cross.

Michael Rougeau5139 days ago
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Pop Culture

Get to Know the Triads in the Latest "Sleeping Dogs" Video

We'd rather keep our distance, but it's your call.

Michael Rougeau5167 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Witcher 2" Devs Delve Into "Enhanced Edition" Changes

The new update brings plenty of new content&mdash;here's a rundown.

Michael Rougeau5194 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: "The Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition" Devs Talk New Cinematics

CD Projekt's released dev diary number two.

Michael Rougeau5228 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Halo 4" Details And Footage Finally Revealed In Video Dev Diary

Hot on the heels of the two new screenshots comes the first info since E3.

Michael Rougeau5248 days ago
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