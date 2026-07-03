Dereck D.A.C.

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Dereck D.A.C
Music

Premiere: Brighton Rapper Dereck D.A.C Takes Us On A Lo-Fi Tour Of His Hometown In "Oceans 11"

The second extract from this summer's 'Umm.. Random Shit'.

James Keith2453 days ago

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