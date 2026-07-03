Latest Stories
Valve's Steam Machine Prototypes Come Bundled with "Metro: Last Light"
"Last Light" goes Linux
"Saint's Row IV" Sends You Back To The 1950s, Apparently (Video)
Deep Silver does their best impression of "The Bureau". See you at the malt shop.
"Saint's Row IV" Dangerous Wad Edition Only $1 Million
Only one copy exists! Grab it now.
"X Rebirth" Space Simulation Release Date Announced (Video)
Massive new space sim in the X universe.
"Dead Island: Epidemic" To Be a Zombie MOBA
Break out your paddle and Union Jack bikini.
Exclusive: Deep Silver Volition Roll Out the "Saints Row IV" Soundtrack
A$AP Rocky, Aerosmith, Haddaway, Papa Roach, and Bach-together at last.
Here's 10 Minutes of Zombie Face-Stomping 'Dead Island: Riptide' Footage
With no creepy dismembered lady torsos in sight.
This is Where All of THQ's Games Ended Up
THQ's studios and franchises were auctioned off to the highest bidders.
Deep Silver Apologizes for Creepy Decapitated Woman Statue in 'Dead Island Riptide' Special Edition
And it's only been a few hours.
'Dead Island: Riptide' Will Not be Released in Germany
The German developers refuse to censor their own game.
Chamillionaire Collaborates On 'No Room in Hell' For 'Dead Island: Riptide'
Nice Romero reference.
'Sacred Citadel''s Safiri Warrior is a 'Front Row Badass'
It's the next game from the developers of 'ilomilo.'
Video: Get a Patch for your Pirates in "Risen 2: Dark Waters"
The game has been patched. Pirates wear eyepatches. Get it?
"Risen 2: Dark Waters" Hits The PC High Seas Today
The pirate RPG is out now.
"Risen 2: Dark Waters" Devs Talk Swashbuckling And Dirty Tricks
Have you ever wanted to swordfight a jaguar?
Video: "Risen 2" Looks Like A Kraken Good Time
Arrrrrggghhh and such
"Dead Island: Ryder White" DLC Shows A Different Side of the Story
New "Dead Island" DLC is coming January 31st.
Dead Island Details New "Ryder White" DLC
The antagonist of the main game will get a chance to tell his side of the story.