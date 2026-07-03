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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

"Saint's Row IV" Sends You Back To The 1950s, Apparently (Video)

Deep Silver does their best impression of "The Bureau". See you at the malt shop.

Steve Haske4724 days ago
Pop Culture

"Saint's Row IV" Dangerous Wad Edition Only $1 Million

Only one copy exists! Grab it now.

LastOneAwakeNYC4725 days ago
Pop Culture

"X Rebirth" Space Simulation Release Date Announced (Video)

Massive new space sim in the X universe.

LastOneAwakeNYC4726 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dead Island: Epidemic" To Be a Zombie MOBA

Break out your paddle and Union Jack bikini.

LastOneAwakeNYC4728 days ago
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Pop Culture

Exclusive: Deep Silver Volition Roll Out the "Saints Row IV" Soundtrack

A$AP Rocky, Aerosmith, Haddaway, Papa Roach, and Bach-together at last.

Reyan Ali4734 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's 10 Minutes of Zombie Face-Stomping 'Dead Island: Riptide' Footage

With no creepy dismembered lady torsos in sight.

Michael Rougeau4923 days ago
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Pop Culture

This is Where All of THQ's Games Ended Up

THQ's studios and franchises were auctioned off to the highest bidders.

Michael Rougeau4924 days ago
Pop Culture

'Dead Island: Riptide' Will Not be Released in Germany

The German developers refuse to censor their own game.

Michael Rougeau4978 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Sacred Citadel''s Safiri Warrior is a 'Front Row Badass'

It's the next game from the developers of 'ilomilo.'

Michael Rougeau5001 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Get a Patch for your Pirates in "Risen 2: Dark Waters"

The game has been patched. Pirates wear eyepatches. Get it?

Michael Rougeau5181 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Risen 2: Dark Waters" Hits The PC High Seas Today

The pirate RPG is out now.

Michael Rougeau5195 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Risen 2: Dark Waters" Devs Talk Swashbuckling And Dirty Tricks

Have you ever wanted to swordfight a jaguar?

Michael Rougeau5210 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "Risen 2" Looks Like A Kraken Good Time

Arrrrrggghhh and such

Michael Rougeau5230 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dead Island: Ryder White" DLC Shows A Different Side of the Story

New "Dead Island" DLC is coming January 31st.

Complex5287 days ago
Pop Culture

Dead Island Details New "Ryder White" DLC

The antagonist of the main game will get a chance to tell his side of the story.

Complex5297 days ago

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