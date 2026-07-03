Deandre-Yedlin

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Sneaker Shopping With DeAndre Yedlin

Complex’s Joe La Puma goes sneaker shopping with upcoming soccer star DeAndre Yedlin at the adidas Originals store in NYC.

Matt Welty4289 days ago

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