CXLOE

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CXLOE (credit: Ash Lim)
Music

Premiere: Australian Pop Singer CXLOE Takes An Unflinching Look At Addiction On Bleakly Anthemic "12 Steps"

The Sydney-born artist's knack for dark pop continues to get sharper.

James Keith2194 days ago

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