Fans of CW's 'All American' will get to dive into more entertainment and drama with CW's newest spinoff series 'All American: Homecoming.'Dria Roland
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New 'Batwoman' star Javicia Leslie on the journey to becoming The CW's first Black Batwoman ahead of the Season 2 premiere.Starrene Rhett Rocque
The film industry got hit hard by COVID-19, but we still have TV. From 'The Mandalorian' to 'WandaVision', here are the best picks for the Fall 2020 TV season.Khal
From SXSW getting canceled to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson testing positive, here’s how the Coronavirus outbreak is impacting Hollywood.William Goodman