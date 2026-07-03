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The gems we have for you this week? You might not even be ready, trust. Varying styles, with some surprising takes and reworks throughout. It's always good to hear quality music, but the hunt (and the fact that these are all free) makes the hunt more rewarding. Keep an eye out for the names you're not up on, and tell a friend.
androids
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.
khrisd

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Music

Premiere: Listen to Alesso's "Cool (CRNKN Remix)" f/ Roy English

CRNKN found a way to grab Roy English's singing and throw it over a a subtle bounce.

Khal4147 days ago
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Bro Safari Announces Animal House Tour 2014; MC Sharpness, CRNKN, Craze, ETC!ETC!, Ape Drums, and UFO! to Support

Bro Safari just wrapped up his Blackout Tour, which featured Cory Enemy, CRNKN, MUST DIE!, and MC Sharpness, running through more than a dozen venues

nappy4307 days ago
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Jackal x CRNKN - "Bubblegum (Tropkillaz Remix)"

Anyone paying attention to the rise of mid-tempo bass music in 2013 should know the blockbuster original. Brazil's Tropkillaz, though probably sore from their teams utterly embarrassing showing at the World Cup, have put out this phenomenal remix that adds more musicality and swing to the original. It's also got a semi boom-bap beat to it that adds a more organic feel to it. File this under when remixes go right.

walmerc4388 days ago
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CRNKN - "Enter An Exit (AGLORY Remix)"

Who's back? AGLORY's back. Why? Because they never went away. Deal with it. These plucky Frenchmen have dropped a big stinking bass music bomb (remixing a track from CRNKN's The Clearing EP) that is sure to infiltrate the dancefloor. This one is to me a cross between breaks and industrial if that makes any sense to you. Let me be more blunt: it's dope. These kids are on a hot streak that doesn't look to be ending anytime soon. Much better prospects than France's World Cup soccer team.

walmerc4413 days ago
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Astronomar & CRNKN - "Young Mummy"

One thing I love about electronic music is how producer/DJs are always so willing to work with one and another. There's little politics and just tune

jakel4426 days ago
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Download CRNKN's "The Clearing" EP

For his first official EP, LA's CRNKN chose to take the road less traveled and put out a pack of deeper tunes that are designed as he says to "try and

walmerc4457 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Stellar batch of mixes for this week. Seriously. Loads of top-quality DJs dropping some of the finest sets, many for free. Because why not? Why not sort out a fierce set of tracks for the public. Get your Sunday archive on.

khrisd4661 days ago
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CRNKN - "AKIRA"

Lost project files mean free music for us. CRNKN's "AKIRA," which is obviously named after one of his favorite anime films, was supposed to be a track

khrisd4703 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

With this week's batch of free mixes, you'll need a full day to soak them all in. Well, almost. You get the idea; there's a boatload of beats contained in these sets. And the majority of them are up for free download. Your weekly dose of the best mixes of the past week is here.

khrisd4717 days ago
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Listen to CRNKN's Unedited Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

CRNKN, you are that dude. Anyone who can start a mix with the magnificent Flume remix of Disclosure's "You & Me" (even if its an edit) automatically w

khrisd4720 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

The remix game is so serious these days. We don't want to champion remixes over originals, but we can't help it; these producers have been putting in work. Celebrate the best in the remix zone with this week's batch of the freshest reworks.

khrisd4725 days ago
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Major Lazer - "Jah No Partial (CRNKN Remix)"

Watch the bounce! To hype the upcoming "Animal House" tour that Bro Safari is embarking on with CRNKN and ETC!ETC! in October, we got a couple of free

khrisd4730 days ago
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Cassie - "Me & U (CRNKN Remix)"

Do we need to know why CRNKN went back seven years for his latest remix? Not at all, as this thing sounds just as magically funky as we'd hope that any trap-esque rework would. He swept a number of complimentary sounds into this one, crafting this one into a hypnotic dream. No word on when it's coming out, but you get the idea through this preview. Awestruck.

khrisd4746 days ago
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Music

Lazerdisk Party Sex x CRNKN - "SWANG"

Holy subwoofers! Lazerdisk Party Sex and CRNKN flip a classic vocal sample into a weird trap/bounce/almost big beat tune, and it knocks. The low-end o

khrisd4764 days ago

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