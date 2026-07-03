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While the trap bubble in EDM seems to have blown up (and deflated), it's crazy to think that it's really only a few years old. And while Flosstradamusandroids
The gems we have for you this week? You might not even be ready, trust. Varying styles, with some surprising takes and reworks throughout. It's always good to hear quality music, but the hunt (and the fact that these are all free) makes the hunt more rewarding. Keep an eye out for the names you're not up on, and tell a friend.androids
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.khrisd
Gamers and producers have a lot in common, including sitting in one seat for extended periods of time, staring at screens. Unsurprisingly, most of youkhrisd