Crizzly

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

All additives, all preservatives. Remixes make the meal last longer, or introduce you to new herbs and spices. This week, we have a plethora of dishes to provide for you. Some are quick niblets, others are three course meals. Whatever your preference or flavor, we've got you... as per usual.
khrisd
What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?
khrisd
Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Oscar Wylde of Caked Up Punched Crizzly in the Face at Foam Wonderland

Maybe Labor Day Weekend was cursed for EDM. With this recent incident at Foam Wonderland adding onto a four-day stretch that included Dillon Francis requiring stitches after being hit by a can by a "fan" and Day 3 of Electric Zoo 2014 being canceled due to severe weather, it feels like something was in the air above the entire scene. Or, based on some reports, joking around turned into a small fight real quick.

khrisd4337 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Crizzly's "Crunkstep Vol. 2" Back 2 Da Streets" Mixtape

Crizzly is one of those artists that we've been championing, even if his catalog of releases in 2013 hasn't been that crazy. Dude's young enough and h

khrisd4743 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

A$AP Rocky - "F**kin' Problems (Crizzly Remix)"

Crunkstep-innovating, EDCNY Bass Pod-closing, and Texas native Crizzly has a problem. His problem is his inability to not turn out dope hip-hop inspir

jakel4800 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

21 Must-See Acts at EDC New York 2013

Stacked lineups at festivals can be a gift and a curse. Sure, you have the opportunity to see a grip of today's brightest talents mixing the freshest

jakel4811 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

What Waka Flocka's "EDM-Based" Album Could Sound Like

Yesterday, we let you know that Waka Flocka is planning to release an "EDM-Based" album. While he mentioned Flosstradamus, Diplo, and Skrillex (among

nappy4845 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

The 2013 Vans Warped Tour's EDM Line-Up

Yes, we know, the 19th annual Warped Tour isn't something you'd think we'd be covering here... right? Wrong! We know dance music heads aren't JUST into dance music, as did the Warped Tour organizers, apparently, as their 40-city tour (which kicked off on March 28) does have a solid batch of EDM artists.

khrisd4858 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

10 Dubstep Producers Gunplay Should Work With

Gunplay is as awesome as he is awkward. If you've seen any of his awesome vlogs, you've seen him do everything from go bass fishing to have a ball at

nappy4930 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App