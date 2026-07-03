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The Best Mixes of the Week
The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
Download D!RTY AUD!O's "Dirty Podcast, Vol. 5"
Since dropping Vol. 4 of his Dirty Podcast, D!RTY AUD!O has not only dropped a mix for our own DAD Mix series, he's also released a massive remix of M
The Best Remixes of the Week
Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound to
Yellow Claw & The Opposites - "Thunder (Cratesz Remix)"
Cratesz is one of the most prolific producers that I've ever heard in my life. His solo work is disgusting, but seriously overlooked. His contributions as one half of New & Used probably flew past you as well. That's the duo that co-produced Carnage's "Signal." Cratesz has less than 6000 followers on SoundCloud, and New & Used have just over 1000. This is other why websites are slipping, but I digress.