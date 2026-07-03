Cratesz

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?

khrisd4633 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download D!RTY AUD!O's "Dirty Podcast, Vol. 5"

Since dropping Vol. 4 of his Dirty Podcast, D!RTY AUD!O has not only dropped a mix for our own DAD Mix series, he's also released a massive remix of M

khrisd4636 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound to

khrisd4718 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Yellow Claw & The Opposites - "Thunder (Cratesz Remix)"

Cratesz is one of the most prolific producers that I've ever heard in my life. His solo work is disgusting, but seriously overlooked. His contributions as one half of New & Used probably flew past you as well. That's the duo that co-produced Carnage's "Signal." Cratesz has less than 6000 followers on SoundCloud, and New & Used have just over 1000. This is other why websites are slipping, but I digress.

nappy4719 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App