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cristiano ronaldo website asset
Sneakers

Sneaker Shopping Is Giving Away a Pair of Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike Sneakers

Complex's Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma is giving away a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo Nike Air Max 97 'CR7' sneakers to one lucky winner on Instagram.

Michael Conway2888 days ago
Nike EXP X14 CR7 BV0076 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

Cristiano Ronaldo's New Nikes Won't Be Easy to Get

Nike made special 'CR7' EXP-X14 sneakers for soccer star and recent Juventus signee Cristiano Ronaldo. The sneakers are said to be a China exclusive release.

Riley Jones2920 days ago
Nike Free CR7 x Metcon AO8292 110 (Pair)
Sneakers

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Another New Nike Sneaker

Official release information for the Cristiano Ronaldo x Nike Free CR7 x Metcon.

Mike DeStefano2979 days ago
nike air max 97 'PORTUGAL PATCHWORK'
Sneakers

Ronaldo's New Nikes Pay Homage to His Past and Portugal

The 'Portugal Patchwork' Nike Air Max 97 CR7 will release on April 24, 2018 for $170.

Michael Conway3037 days ago
Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Vitorias
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Season With Limited-Edition Boots

The Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 "Vitorias" is limited to only 777 pairs.

Amir Ismael3505 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's Latest Flyknit Shoe Is Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo

Meet the Trainer Ultrafast Flyknit.

Riley Jones3691 days ago
Sneakers

Nike CR7 Collection - Holiday 2013

Following the unveiling of the Nike Mercurial 9 CR7, Nike Sportswear presents the new Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Collection for holiday 2013.

Brennan Williams4653 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Presents New CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo Signature Collection

Nike presents the new CR7 signature collection for the holiday 2012 season, featuring a series of on- and off-pitch items.

Brennan Williams5001 days ago

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