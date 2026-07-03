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Latest Stories
Music
Mariah Carey Shades New Artists and Says She's 'Only Been With Five People in My Life'
The singer opened up about her sex life in a new cover story for 'Cosmopolitan.'
Hannah Lifshutz2565 days ago
Tobi Oke3707 days ago