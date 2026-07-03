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Louis Vuitton
Style

Louis Vuitton Debuts Lip Liner, La Beauté's LV Crayon

The LV Crayon retails for $58 and comes in 10 shades.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Kylie Jenner Launches 'Butter Cake' Lip Butter: 'Soft Shine for Spring Days'

The reality television star and beauty entrepreneur has released a new flavor of lip butter under Kylie Cosmetics.

Jaelani Turner-Williams112 days ago
Roses on cemetery gravestone
Life

Social Media Influencer Dies at 38 After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

Yulia Burtseva, who died in Moscow, had posted on Instagram the morning of the surgery.

Jessica Mcbride194 days ago
Kris Jenner in all-black attire, wearing sunglasses and a stylish coat, standing against a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner Explains Why She’s Transparent About Her Cosmetic Surgeries: ‘Fear Is Not Your Friend’

Kris Jenner also shared why she chose to credit her surgeon and the surprising safeguard he insisted on.

Alex Ocho277 days ago
Rapper Glorilla in a striped crop top and cap performs on stage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Music

GloRilla Responds to Person Suggesting She Got Work Done on Her Face: 'Delusional'

A fan suggested that GloRilla got "facial balancing" work done following recent selfies shared on social media.

Joe Price295 days ago
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Kylie Jenner, in a black dress and sunglasses, walks with her daughter Stormi, also in black, at a nighttime event with photographers.
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 7, Team Up for Their First Ever Makeup Tutorial

Kylie Jenner is passing down her passion for makeup to her daughter Stormi Webster.

Helen Storms367 days ago
Hailey Bieber poses in a strapless black dress, with sleek, wavy hair and elegant earrings, against a colorful backdrop.
Style

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in Massive $1 Billion Deal

Bieber says the move will take the viral skincare brand to "more spaces, places, and faces."

Alex Ocho416 days ago
Lindsay Lohan, recipient of the CinemaCon Vanguard Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon.
Pop Culture

Lindsay Lohan Addresses Speculation She’s Had Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m Like, When? With What Time?’

Lindsay Lohan did confirm that she's previously had Botox injections.

Joe Price416 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Lizzo is seen on June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Thinks It's 'Distasteful to Talk About Money,' But Is 'Grateful' for Her Billionaire Status.

The actress, singer, and beauty entrepreneur now has a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams655 days ago
Bobbi Althoff speaks during VeeCon 2024
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Sets the Record Straight About 20-Pound Weight Gain and Cosmetic Procedures: ‘My Face Is Not Frozen’

She said she put on 20 pounds in the last year because she stopped breastfeeding.

Joe Price687 days ago
Simone Biles smiling at the camera
Sports

Simone Biles Got Botox for Her 27th Birthday, Says She Didn't Like It

The Olympic Gold-winning gymnast revealed that on her 27th birthday, she got Botox and she didn't like it. Would you if it raised your eyebrow during practice?

Trey Alston715 days ago
jordyn woods loves selena gomez rare beauty product
Pop Culture

Jordyn Woods Shares Her Love for Selena Gomez’s Makeup Line Amid Kylie Jenner Drama

Woods, who ended her friendship with Kylie in 2019, has seemingly sided with Gomez in the midst of the actress/singer's drama with Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Dayna Haffenden1235 days ago
Urban Decay Promo Post Header Image
Pop Culture

Win an Exclusive Urban Decay Cosmetics Palette at ComplexCon

ComplexCon attendees can stop by the Urban Decay booth to see artist Robin Eisneberg paint a mural and win a new Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg palette.

Brandon Constantine1340 days ago

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