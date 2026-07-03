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Louis Vuitton Debuts Lip Liner, La Beauté's LV Crayon
The LV Crayon retails for $58 and comes in 10 shades.
Kylie Jenner Launches 'Butter Cake' Lip Butter: 'Soft Shine for Spring Days'
The reality television star and beauty entrepreneur has released a new flavor of lip butter under Kylie Cosmetics.
Social Media Influencer Dies at 38 After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery
Yulia Burtseva, who died in Moscow, had posted on Instagram the morning of the surgery.
Kris Jenner Explains Why She’s Transparent About Her Cosmetic Surgeries: ‘Fear Is Not Your Friend’
Kris Jenner also shared why she chose to credit her surgeon and the surprising safeguard he insisted on.
GloRilla Responds to Person Suggesting She Got Work Done on Her Face: 'Delusional'
A fan suggested that GloRilla got "facial balancing" work done following recent selfies shared on social media.
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 7, Team Up for Their First Ever Makeup Tutorial
Kylie Jenner is passing down her passion for makeup to her daughter Stormi Webster.
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in Massive $1 Billion Deal
Bieber says the move will take the viral skincare brand to "more spaces, places, and faces."
Lindsay Lohan Addresses Speculation She’s Had Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m Like, When? With What Time?’
Lindsay Lohan did confirm that she's previously had Botox injections.
Selena Gomez Thinks It's 'Distasteful to Talk About Money,' But Is 'Grateful' for Her Billionaire Status.
The actress, singer, and beauty entrepreneur now has a net worth of $1.3 billion.
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Bobbi Althoff Sets the Record Straight About 20-Pound Weight Gain and Cosmetic Procedures: ‘My Face Is Not Frozen’
She said she put on 20 pounds in the last year because she stopped breastfeeding.
Simone Biles Got Botox for Her 27th Birthday, Says She Didn't Like It
The Olympic Gold-winning gymnast revealed that on her 27th birthday, she got Botox and she didn't like it. Would you if it raised your eyebrow during practice?
Jordyn Woods Shares Her Love for Selena Gomez’s Makeup Line Amid Kylie Jenner Drama
Woods, who ended her friendship with Kylie in 2019, has seemingly sided with Gomez in the midst of the actress/singer's drama with Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
Win an Exclusive Urban Decay Cosmetics Palette at ComplexCon
ComplexCon attendees can stop by the Urban Decay booth to see artist Robin Eisneberg paint a mural and win a new Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg palette.