Cortez

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Latest Stories

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Sneakers

The Nike Cortez Is Getting Holiday Sweater-Themed Colorways, Too

These upcoming colorways of the Nike Cortez are perfect for winter.

Marco Negrete3911 days ago
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Sneakers

The Latest Fragment Design x Nike Collab Looks Like a Cortez and Roshe Run Mashup

A detailed look at the latest Fragment Design x Nike collaboration, which appears to be a Cortez/LD-1000 and Roshe Run mashup.

John Q Marcelo4293 days ago
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Sneakers

The Cortez is Coming to NIKEiD

Courtesy of Kendrick?

Jonathan Sawyer4632 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Cortez OG Nylon "Grey/Sail"

Old school.

Jonathan Sawyer4797 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Cortez Nylon "Black/Total Crimson"

Crimson Cortez.

Jonathan Sawyer4802 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Cortez Nylon QS "Aloha" Pack

Arriving this weekend.

Jonathan Sawyer4814 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon “Hyper Blue”

Clean and classic.

Jonathan Sawyer4819 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Cortez "Squadron Blue"

Cortez cool.

Jonathan Sawyer4853 days ago
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Nike Cortez "Zebra"

Animal antics.

Jonathan Sawyer4904 days ago
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