Colta

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If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chance
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It's definitely not trap, and it's definitely not just hip-hop or R&B. It's not dubstep, either, nor is it grime or downtempo. What is it though? Pe
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Latest Stories

Colta
Music

Colta & Patrick Brian - "Kim (Varsity Riddim)"

Let's just say from the top that the Team Supreme camp likes to make things unnecessarily confusing when listing credits on tracks. Like c'mon dudes.

brenttactic4588 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Mr. Carmack x Colta - "Get Fresher"

Team Supreme has had quite the year haven't they? This new school beat scene that's rapidly developing all over the world owes a lot to these guys fo

brenttactic4600 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Colta - "You Don't Know Heat"

Colta, you crazy for this one. The aptly-titled "You Don't Know Heat" is a tune sure to shake up systems and wreck havoc on a welcoming dancefloor. Co

jakel4699 days ago

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