Featured
If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chancejakel
It's definitely not trap, and it's definitely not just hip-hop or R&B. It's not dubstep, either, nor is it grime or downtempo. What is it though? Pejakel
Life
Colombia’s ‘Most Feared’ Drug Lord ‘Otoniel’ Captured After Moving 73 Metric Tons of Coke Over a Decade
Dairo Antonio Usuga has been accused of sexually assaulting children, killing police officers, recruiting minors, and shipping cocaine to the U.S.Brenton Blanchet
Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s infamous “cocaine hippos” have been legally recognized as people by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.Joe Price