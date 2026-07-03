Coffee Table

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Latest Stories

dancehall
Music

Kickstarter Launched for 'We of the Dancehall' Book

The new 'We of the Dancehall' coffee table book will provide a comprehensive history of the Jamaican Dancehall culture, including rare photos and stories.

Trace William Cowen2844 days ago
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Style

The New Book "Rowing Blazers" Tells the Story of the Traditional Fashion Staple

American champion Rower Jack Carlson's new coffee table book Rowing Blazers was released in September.

Dhruv Sud4325 days ago
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Style

Design Studio Brigada Invents an Extremely Versatile Coffee Table

Who doesn't enjoy helpful furniture?

Justin Ray4868 days ago
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Glass Coffee Table Suspended by Balloons

Somebody call The Weekend.

Justin Korkidis4974 days ago
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Hydroponic Coffee Table

Herbaceous furniture design.

Justin Korkidis5037 days ago
Style

Coffee Table Designed Like Jenga Tower

Adjustable coffee table adds versatility to your living space.

Justin Korkidis5098 days ago
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A Coffee Table Suspended By Helium Balloons

A cleverly designed piece for any home.

Cedar Pasori5129 days ago
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Nintendo NES Controller Coffee Table

The kicker? It actually works!

Nick Schonberger5210 days ago
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Handcrafted Wooden VHS Coffee Table

Retro styled coffee table.

Justin Korkidis5212 days ago
Sports

Crashed Ferrari Coffee Table

Because nothing says you're wealthy like a crashed Ferrari.

Danny Vazquez5274 days ago
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Style

Look at This! Parra's New Coffee Table is Dope (Duh)

The Dutch artist teamed up with Toykyo on a new coffee table. There are only eight of them, and they're sick sick sick. Click on for images of the series.

Bradley Carbone5657 days ago

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