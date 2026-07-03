Call of Duty League kicked off its inaugural esports season in Minneapolis where the Minnesota Røkkr hosted professional teams from around the world.Austin Boykins
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Codes has been a long time DAD favorite and last week saw the culmination of a long time labor of love, his Brooklyn Bounce LP, released on Slow Roastbrenttactic
When you look back at 2013, Breach's "Jack" is going to be one of the tracks that's defined the dance music scene for this year. It was simple, effective, and mashed down any club it was dropped in. So ill, it went from being a monster on Dirtybird to being re-released via Atlantic Records of all imprints. Like any great track in this day and (Internets) age, it was flipped into a grip of remixes by a number of able-bodied producers.jakel
Codes has had a great 2013 so far, and as good androids know, his brand of house is one that is aligned perfectly with what the DAD staff likes to fuckhrisd