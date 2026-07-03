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When you look back at 2013, Breach's "Jack" is going to be one of the tracks that's defined the dance music scene for this year. It was simple, effective, and mashed down any club it was dropped in. So ill, it went from being a monster on Dirtybird to being re-released via Atlantic Records of all imprints. Like any great track in this day and (Internets) age, it was flipped into a grip of remixes by a number of able-bodied producers.
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