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Kyrie Irving
Sports

Fans Think Kyrie Irving Took a Shot at LeBron James With Comments About Clutch Shooting

Kyrie Irving appeared on the latest episode of Kevin Durant's podcast, and people can't help but think he took an underhanded jab at LeBron James.

Jordan Rose2116 days ago
LeBron James free throws
Sports

LeBron Admits He 'Sucks From the Free Throw Line Right Now'

LeBron was saved by a Tyson Chandler block and a lucky putback after again missing late-game free throws. He admitted he was "garbage" from the stripe too.

countcenci2805 days ago
Kobe Bryant, LeBron James
Sports

Die-Hard Kobe Fans Tear Into LeBron After He Misses Crucial Late Free Throws

LeBron James missed two key free throws in the Lakers' overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday night, and the Kobe stans were there to pounce.

countcenci2825 days ago
LeBron Carries Cavs To Finals; Helping Harden in Houston, Top Five Most Clutch Players | Out of Boun
Sports

LeBron Carries Cavs To Finals; Helping Harden in Houston, Top Five Most Clutch Players | Out of Bounds

<p>On this episode of #OutofBounds, Gilbert Arenas, Adam Caparell and Pierce Simpson recap LeBron James' playoff brilliance, carrying his Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in stunning fashion.&nbsp; The guys put LeBron's greatness into perspective, as King James gets to the Finals for the eighth straight year, but

Complex2974 days ago

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