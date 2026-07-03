Fresh off a new mini-project, the Toronto rapper talks being overlooked by the Canadian music establishment, re-thinking his career, and his ambitious next LP.Alex Nino Gheciu
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While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.Brian Capitao
From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.Alex Nino Gheciu
From DijahSB to Clairmont The Second to Drake, these were this month hottest Canadian summer bangers.Sumiko Wilson