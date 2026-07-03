Circus Records

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Huxley
Music

Premiere: Huxley Calls On South African Poet Lazarusman To Unleash The "Power" Of The Mind

Taken from the EP of the same name, which drops February 7.

James Keith2355 days ago
GoHardDAD
Music

Diskord - "Go Hard"

There ain’t no better way to celebrate a new label signing than throwing a free download out to your loyal fan base. That’s precisely what trap/bass producers Diskord have done today, giving away a grimy fusion of sounds entitled “Go Hard.” You may have been alerted to their contribution to the latest Never Say Die/UKF compilation, “Freak," or perhaps their remix of Jus Now’s “Tun Up,” but now they prepare to embark on a new chapter at the home of Flux Pavilion and Doctor P.

janinewright4319 days ago
circus reloaded vol 1
Music

Listen to Doctor P's "Circus Reloaded, Vol 1" Mix

Maybe you know that dubstep isn't dead, no matter what insane ideas people who only look at Beatport charts think. Circus Records surely isn't going a

khrisd4337 days ago
doctor p going gorillas
Music

Doctor P - "Going Gorillas"

Doctor P casually tossed this one into an email thread six weeks ago, and I silently watched as a string of touring DJs all took the time to say "what

nappy4399 days ago
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Art
Music

PREMIERE: The McMash Clan - "Shadow Dance"

The McMash Clan are a trio from London that are elbowing their way through the industry with incredible looks and great music. Supported heavily by C

nappy4446 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Circus Records' "Grand Central" Compilation

Well, they tried. Circus Records has consistently put out some of the most genre-pushing, forward-thinking, and outright weird dubstep and bass-relate

joshm4495 days ago
grand central cover
Music

PREMIERE: Robots Can't Dance - "Bada Bing"

Don't think the hilarity of a site named Do Androids Dance? premiering a track from a producer named Robot's Can't Dance isn't lost on us. Truth be to

khrisd4502 days ago
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Music

Flux Pavilion - "Exostomp (Jump Up High)"

These days, when dance music producers cross SoundCloud and Facebook milestones, most fans are pretty much guaranteed some kind of freebie. Be it an u

khrisd4527 days ago
roksonix full flight
Music

PREMIERE: Roksonix - "Full Flight"

Having a hard time getting ready for your day? Need a proper, fully-charged bass injection? Look no further, as Roksonix is back with a massive tune f

khrisd4617 days ago
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Music

Flux Pavillion - "Freeway" EP

For as much as one may want to point at 100 other moments as the exact time when rap and EDM decided to get into bed with each other, it was arguably

marcuskdowling4629 days ago
the pit video
Music

Doctor P & Adam F ft. Method Man - "The Pit"

Ah, I get it now. "The Pit" that Method Man was rapping about in this new track from Doctor P and Adam F, he meant this weird, bloody battle arena whe

khrisd4660 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Preview Funtcase's New Single, "Let's Do It"

On October 18, Funtcase is dropping his next single on Circus Records, and it's full of that staduim-sized dubstep that you know you want and need. Fi

khrisd4663 days ago
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Music

Doctor P & Adam F ft. Method Man - "The Pit"

Late last week, Billboard previewed a clip from the animated video for Doctor P and Adam F's Method Man-featured "The Pit," and bright and early on a

khrisd4667 days ago
doctor p champagne bop
Music

Doctor P - "The Champagne Böp"

Circus Records leader Doctor P is back with a new trap jawn, and it's definitely worth a listen. The track sees Doctor P return to his prominent 8-bi

jakel4783 days ago
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Music

FuntCase ft. Foreign Beggars vs. The OGz - "Everybody Knows"

FuntCase's Don't Piss Me Off EP is due out on March 17, and the masked dubstep maniac cooked up a blip-ridden dubstep beast for the Foreign Beggars and The OGz to let loose over. Lyrics upon lyrics upon lyrics spit in a distinctly UK bass music style, this assortment of rappers perfectly ride the rhythm while letting it be known that they're not to be fucked with.

khrisd4876 days ago

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