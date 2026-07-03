Chris Zarou

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Logic
Music

Logic Recalls Turning Down $1.5 Million Label Deal Early in His Career ‘Like It Was Nothing’

For the latest episode of NPR's 'How I Built This With Guy Raz,' Logic and his manager Chris Zarou stopped by with some stories.

Joe Price2686 days ago

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