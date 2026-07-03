As the UFC prepares for its Freedom 250 card at the White House, here are the 20 greatest bouts in the promotion's history.R.M. Schneiderman
Featured
It’s an exciting time for Canadians in the NBA, so we created an All-Canadian Starting Five of the best NBA players from north of the border.Oren Weisfeld
As Canada tries to punch its ticket to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've updated our ranking of the best Canucks playing in the NBA at the moment.Katie Heindl
Sports
Montreal Proves It’s a Basketball City in Alliance Home Opener Against J. Cole's Shooting Stars
The first home opener in Montreal Alliance team history was a rousing success. J. Cole played his second game for the Shooting Stars, but was a non-factor.Erik Leijon