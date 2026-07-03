Chris Weidman

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Sneakers

Reebok Gives a UFC Champion His Own Sneakers

Chris Weidman inks a sponsorship deal.

Brendan Dunne3925 days ago
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Sports

Chris Weidman, Ronda Rousey Win at UFC 175

Chris Weidman and Ronda Rousey successfully defended their titles with wins last night at UFC 175.

Doug Sibor4395 days ago
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Sports

Anderson Silva Makes First Statement Since Leg Injury

A sincere apology from a legend.

BJosephs4584 days ago
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Sports

Anderson Silva Undergoes Surgery After Gruesome Injury

As expected, he's going to be out for a while.

BJosephs4584 days ago
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Sports

Twitter Snaps as Anderson Silva's Leg Does the Same

Tweeters aren't a sympathetic bunch.

BJosephs4584 days ago
Two fighters face off at a weigh-in, with one shirtless and the other in a white shirt, surrounded by people and cameras.
Sports

Anderson Silva Breaks Leg, Chris Weidman Retains Championship (GIF)

What does this mean for Silva's career?

BJosephs4585 days ago
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Sports

Interview: Anderson Silva Talks Rematch with Chris Weidman, His Desire to Fight Roy Jones Jr., and Roc Nation Sports

The Spider also breaks down his top soccer players today and his future in the UFC.

Jose Martinez4586 days ago
Sports

The Iron Sheik Gets at Anderson Silva on Twitter

As if losing the belt wasn't bad enough.

BJosephs4759 days ago

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