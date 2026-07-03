Chris Lake

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Rising Music head Chris Lake has, time and again, proven himself to be a force within the house/techno scene. At times both progressive and deep, Lake
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Chris Lake - "Goodbye"

Chris Lake had to speak out about the flack he'd received over his recent single "Squeak," but basically said "I'm doing me." He continues down that p

khrisd4310 days ago
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Chris Lake Took to Facebook to Discuss the Comments on "Squeak"

If you rock with Chris Lake, you know two things: one, he makes really dope music, and two, he's not afraid to speak his mind. Back in April, he opened up about narrow-minded music fans, and with the recent release of his new single "Squeak," it looks like some people didn't get the message. Kudos to Lake for saying he's "unapologetic" about his shift in sound; he's making music that appeal to him, and if you're seeing him spin live, he's playing these tracks.

khrisd4374 days ago
chris lake squeak
Music

Chris Lake - "Squeak"

You won't catch me rocking to electro house cuts like these, but when I am, they are more than likely produced by Chris Lake. Part of it is because tu

khrisd4381 days ago
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Steve Aoki, Chris Lake & Tujamo - "Boneless (ENFERNO Remix)"

Earlier this month, we saw that the addition of Kid Ink turned "Boneless" into "Delirious," but today we get an entirely new take on the infectious nu

khrisd4416 days ago
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Steve Aoki, Chris Lake & Tujamo ft. Kid Ink - "Delirious (Boneless)"

You're probably hitting play and thinking "didn't I hear this song a lot during 2013?" You're right, the Kid Ink-less version of Steve Aoki's "Boneles

khrisd4427 days ago
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Chris Lake Rants on Narrow-Minded Dance Music Fans

At DAD, while we do have our own particular slants and lanes, one thing we've tried to show (by doing) is that the electronic music scene is all about

khrisd4479 days ago
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Rising Announces Fall 2013 Tour

London imprint Rising is taking their talents to North America with a massive tour that kicks off tonight in Canada. Chris Lake will be joined on various dates by the likes of TJR, Nom De Strip, Hot Mouth, and GTA, and will be hitting Webster Hall in New York, Mansion in Miami, Avalon in Los Angeles, and a number of spots on both sides of the US. You can cop tickets right now via the Rising Music website.

khrisd4697 days ago
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Stream Duck Sauce's "It's You" Remix EP

When we previewed the amazing DJ Snake remix of Duck Sauce's "It's You," we let you know that a full release of remixes was on the way. 3beat released

khrisd4734 days ago

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