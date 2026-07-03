The rapper and singer-songwriter were seen sitting next to each other during the Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta and fans had a lot to say.Joshua Espinoza
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After the singer shared some racy photos of herself on social media, people pointed out the similarities between her photo and a Tinashe album cover.Brenton Blanchet
Lil Nas X joined the ranks of the many people fawning over Chloe Bailey, after the singer shared her quite steamy new cover for Flaunt magazine.tara mahadevan
The half of sister duo Chloe X Halle hit the stage to honor music legend Nina Simone with a dazzling performance of her classic track “Feeling Good."Brenton Blanchet