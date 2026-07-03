The 'Once Upon a Time’ artist slammed promoter Brandon Anthony on Twitter following the event: "This is why I don’t fuck with the industry.”Joshua Espinoza
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"I’m not retiring," Chika wrote on Twitter, adding that she's "not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto ass earth."Brad Callas
The best new music this week includes songs from Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, and more.Jessica Mckinney
This year was highlighted by projects from artists like the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. These are the 50 best albums of 2020.Jessica Mckinney