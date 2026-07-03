From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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There are the best teenage rappers of 2025, featuring figures like che, STAR BANDZ, UntilJapan, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From selling hood DVDs to the VERZUZ stage, French Montana has one hell of a career. Here are his 20 best songs.Dimas Sanfiorenzo