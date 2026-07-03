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Latest Stories
Music
New Report Finds 63% Of Black Music Creators Have Experienced Racism In UK Industry
1,718 creatives and industry professionals to document their experiences in the music industry and how things have changed (or not) since March 2020.
James Keith1739 days ago