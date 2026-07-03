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The best part of sitcom shows is the iconic one-liners. Here’s a list of the funniest series quotes that will make you giggle like there’s no tomorrow.Brenden Gallagher
We're just lucky enough to be along for the ride with our picks for cinema's most badass characters.Jake Naturman
Who has the most steez of them all? We ranked the top eight most stylish characters from 'Game of Thrones.'Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
There's been a lot of winners on South Park during its over-20 season run, but these are our picks for the best South Park characters.Jack Satzinger