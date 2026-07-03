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Split image. Left: Cardi B in a sequined jersey. Right: Peppa Pig, a cartoon character, on a colorful background.
Music

Cardi B Is Seemingly Back Beefing With Peppa Pig After Mummy’s Pregnancy Announcement

The rapper's long-running feud with Peppa began in 2020 when her daughter Kulture copied the pig's puddle-stomping antics.

Alex Ocho506 days ago
the office series pictured
Pop Culture

'Screw Ships' Prompt Has People Laughing About Michael vs. Toby, Martin vs. Pam, and Other Classic TV Rivalries

Even slightly more obscure examples of hilarity-ensuring disdain, including a beef with a baby and Elmo's pet rock feud, made the cut.

Trace William Cowen653 days ago
Eminem, in a casual white T-shirt and grey pants, sits on a chair pointing, during an interview. Blue curtain in the background
Music

Watch Slim Shady Tell Eminem He’s 'Scaring the Hoes' With 'Lyrical Miracles' Like "Rap God"

It's safe to say Slim isn't a fan of much of Em's more recent output.

Trace William Cowen718 days ago
Donald Glover on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Gives Update on Return to ‘Star Wars’ Character Lando Calrissian: ‘We’re Talking About It’

It's been more than two years since it was announced that a Lando-focused series was in early development. Now, Glover gives fans an update.

Trace William Cowen1200 days ago
Ash from the Pokemon anime series
Pop Culture

Next Pokémon Anime Series Drops Ash and Pikachu for New Protagonists

The next 'Pokémon' anime series will drop Ash Ketchum and his beloved Pikachu in favor of two new protagonists, the Pokémon Company confirmed.

Joe Price1310 days ago
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A photo of Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian.'
Pop Culture

'Gremlins' Director Joe Dante Says Baby Yoda Was 'Completely Stolen' From Gizmo

'Gremlins' director Joe Dante believes Baby Yoda is "completely stolen" and "just out-and-out copied" from Gizmo, a leading character in the cult classic.

Jose Martinez1465 days ago
A teaser image for the new season of Squid Game is pictured
Pop Culture

Netflix Makes Return of ‘Squid Game’ Official, Teases Season 2 Details

In addition to sharing a teaser video and formal Season 2 announcement, the streamer provided some hints about what fans should expect in the new episodes.

Trace William Cowen1496 days ago
The Duffer Brothers are pictured on a Netflix red carpet
Pop Culture

Duffer Brothers Express Regret Over Death of Character in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

In a recent interview, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared some hindsight-benefiting thoughts on the demise of a specific character in the new season.

Trace William Cowen1503 days ago
Chris Pratt attends the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War"
Pop Culture

'Super Mario Bros.' Producer Talks Decision to Cast Chris Pratt as Mario in New Movie

"Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments,' producer Chris Meledandri said about Pratt being cast as Mario.

Abel Shifferaw1698 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

The Weeknd Explains Meaning Behind Bandages for His ‘After Hours’ Character

In a new interview with 'Variety,' The Weeknd broke down the meaning behind his already iconic bloodied and bruised 'After Hours' alter-ego.

Joe Price1991 days ago
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Thomas "Tiny" Lister Jr. attends the premiere of "Sister."
Pop Culture

Tommy Lister Reportedly Changed Middle Name to 'Debo' to Honor 'Friday' Character

TMZ obtained Tommy Lister's death certificate and discovered that he legally changed his middle name to Debo to honor his 'Friday' character.

Jose Martinez2012 days ago
tommen fight
Pop Culture

King Tommen Actor Recalls 'Game of Thrones' Fan Wanting to Punch Him in the Face Over His Character

Dean-Charles Chapman played the youngest Baratheon sibling, Tommen.

tara mahadevan2416 days ago
general view of the atmosphere at the unleashing of Warner Bros.' "Mortal Kombat Legacy".
Pop Culture

Characters in 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Reboot Revealed

'Mortal Kombat' is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

Jose Martinez2496 days ago
bp
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Addresses 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Character's Mysterious Past

It's not all that mysterious, really, but that's the only way to sell this.

Trace William Cowen2522 days ago
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cary elwes
Pop Culture

Cary Elwes Says 'Stranger Things' Character Is Not Trump-Inspired

Cary Elwes also thought his character was Trump-inspired, but that idea was dismissed by the Duffer brothers.

tara mahadevan2570 days ago
lena headey game of thrones
Pop Culture

Lena Headey Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Cut a Scene Confirming Cersei Had a Miscarriage

A scene from the penultimate season, which never saw the light of day, would've helped explain Cersei's Season 8 choices.

Kyle Shokeye2587 days ago
cersei
Pop Culture

Lena Headey Wishes Queen Cersei Had a 'Better Death’

A lot of viewers probably feel the same way.

tara mahadevan2589 days ago

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