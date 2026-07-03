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Hunting
Life

Kentucky Woman Under Fire for Killing Giraffe in South Africa

Actress Debra Messing has also spoken out against the killing.

Victoria L. Johnson2936 days ago
donald junior peta
Life

PETA Wants Donald Trump Jr. Deported for Killing Animals in Africa

Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric infamously hunted and killed animals in Africa in 2012. PETA is now using billboards to call for Don Jr.'s deportation.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Pop Culture

There's Going to Be a Beanie Baby of Cecil the Lion

Maybe next we will get an official GI Joe figure of a Minnesota dentist with a real working crossbow accessory.

Wil Jones4001 days ago

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