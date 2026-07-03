Latest Stories
'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt Red was the victim of a cyberattack. The hackers are demanding a ransom for the return of source codes and documents.
"The Witcher 3" Has HOW Many Endings?
It's probably more than you think.
Microsoft May Unlock Xbox One's "Hidden" Power Over Time
Making money disappear is the other power
"Blade Runner," "Ghost in the Shell," "Deus Ex," "ShellShock" Serve as CD Projekt's "Cyberpunk" Inspirations
The upcoming PC game from "The Witcher" devs pulls from classic sources.
"The Witcher" Devs CD Projekt Hiring Multiplayer Programmer, But Let's Not Jump to Conclusions
The studio says they just need an expert to give them advice.
"The Witcher" Series Hits 4 Million Sales
And there was much rejoicing.
"The Witcher" Devs Go "Cyberpunk" For Their Next RPG
CD Projekt Red's new RPG could be the "Blade Runner" of video games.
"The Witcher" Devs Tease an "RPG in a Brand New Setting"
And they're hiring!
"The Witcher 2" Devs Delve Into "Enhanced Edition" Changes
The new update brings plenty of new content—here's a rundown.
"The Witcher 2 Interactive Comic Book" Lunges Dramatically To iOS Today For Free
Assassinate kings in the palm of your hand.
CD Projekt News Blowout: "The Witcher" On Mac, "Fallout" Free On GOG, 1000 Early Copies Of "TW2: Enhanced Edition" Heading Out
Plus "The Witcher" comic, "Assassin's Creed" and "Heroes of Might And Magic V" Hitting GOG, and "Botanicula" pre-orders.
Get Ready for "The Witcher 2" with a Recap of the First Game
Concerned that you won't get "The Witcher 2" because you didn't play the original? This video tells you everything you need to know.
Video: Excuse Me, Sir. What's a Witcher?
"The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings" is coming to Xbox 360, so here's a little primer on "Witchers" and what they do.
Video: "The Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition" Devs Talk New Cinematics
CD Projekt's released dev diary number two.
Video: "The Witcher 2" On Consoles Pulls No Punches
A new trailer reveals why it's the "enhanced edition."
Video: "The Witcher 2" Console Version's Amazing Intro Deconstructed
The "Deluxe" edition's intro is spectacular; here's an inside look.
"The Witcher 2" Looks "Enhanced" on Xbox 360
Get a quick look at what console gamers have been missing.
There's A New Intro Video For "The Witcher 2: Deluxe Edition"
It's epic.