Cd Projekt

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 on shelves
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt Red was the victim of a cyberattack. The hackers are demanding a ransom for the return of source codes and documents.

Alex Galbraith1984 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"The Witcher 3" Has HOW Many Endings?

It's probably more than you think.

Steve Haske4557 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Microsoft May Unlock Xbox One's "Hidden" Power Over Time

Making money disappear is the other power

LastOneAwakeNYC4614 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Blade Runner," "Ghost in the Shell," "Deus Ex," "ShellShock" Serve as CD Projekt's "Cyberpunk" Inspirations

The upcoming PC game from "The Witcher" devs pulls from classic sources.

Michael Rougeau5098 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"The Witcher" Devs CD Projekt Hiring Multiplayer Programmer, But Let's Not Jump to Conclusions

The studio says they just need an expert to give them advice.

Michael Rougeau5103 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

"The Witcher" Series Hits 4 Million Sales

And there was much rejoicing.

Michael Rougeau5119 days ago
Pop Culture

"The Witcher" Devs Go "Cyberpunk" For Their Next RPG

CD Projekt Red's new RPG could be the "Blade Runner" of video games.

Michael Rougeau5161 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"The Witcher 2" Devs Delve Into "Enhanced Edition" Changes

The new update brings plenty of new content&mdash;here's a rundown.

Michael Rougeau5193 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"The Witcher 2 Interactive Comic Book" Lunges Dramatically To iOS Today For Free

Assassinate kings in the palm of your hand.

Michael Rougeau5204 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

CD Projekt News Blowout: "The Witcher" On Mac, "Fallout" Free On GOG, 1000 Early Copies Of "TW2: Enhanced Edition" Heading Out

Plus "The Witcher" comic, "Assassin's Creed" and "Heroes of Might And Magic V" Hitting GOG, and "Botanicula" pre-orders.

Michael Rougeau5216 days ago
Pop Culture

Get Ready for "The Witcher 2" with a Recap of the First Game

Concerned that you won't get "The Witcher 2" because you didn't play the original? This video tells you everything you need to know.

Complex5218 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Video: Excuse Me, Sir. What's a Witcher?

"The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings" is coming to Xbox 360, so here's a little primer on "Witchers" and what they do.

Complex5221 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: "The Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition" Devs Talk New Cinematics

CD Projekt's released dev diary number two.

Michael Rougeau5227 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Video: "The Witcher 2" On Consoles Pulls No Punches

A new trailer reveals why it's the "enhanced edition."

Michael Rougeau5235 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Video: "The Witcher 2" Console Version's Amazing Intro Deconstructed

The "Deluxe" edition's intro is spectacular; here's an inside look.

Michael Rougeau5242 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"The Witcher 2" Looks "Enhanced" on Xbox 360

Get a quick look at what console gamers have been missing.

Complex5260 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App