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Think "Catherine" is bizarre? We explored the fringes of gaming history to find the strangest titles ever sold.Ryan Woo
Hosting this year's ceremony, which marks a return to the broadcast arena following extended controversy, is Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.Trace William Cowen
Australia has golden soil, wealth for toil, and a surprising amount of cast members from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Catch the full list here.Rachael Evans
Even Loki could learn something from Cate Blanchett's badass Thor villain.Aubrey Page