Catherine

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Pop Culture

"Catherine" Launch Sales Break Records

Vincent's nightmares are dreams come true for Atlus.

Richie Procopio5463 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Catherine" Teases Fans With Demo Next Week

And we'll be all over it.

Richie Procopio5491 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Catherine" Trailer Makes You Choose: Cat or Kat?

We suggest you pick the one with the bigger breas&mdash;brains. Yeah, brains.

Richie Procopio5505 days ago
Pop Culture

"Catherine" Deluxe Edition Offers Bizarre Bonuses

No it doesn't include a blow up doll or creepy sheep costumes.

Richie Procopio5555 days ago
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Pop Culture

If You're In Love With "Catherine", You'll Love This

And even if you hate "Catherine" and wish we'd never talk about it again, you'll still love this. Hint: it's COSPLAY.

Richie Procopio5616 days ago
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Pop Culture

Weird-Ass "Catherine" Confirmed For North America Release

Can the Japanese oddity live up to its hype in a country that doesn't have panty vending machines?

Richie Procopio5617 days ago
Pop Culture

Hopes Are Alive for North American "Catherine" Release

Will saving bipedal dream goats in our underwear get lost in translation? Naaaahhhh.

Richie Procopio5618 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Catherine" Sales Confirm Japan Loves Sexy Weirdness

And other revelations from Captain Obvious.

Richie Procopio5623 days ago
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Pop Culture

Console Asylum: "Fight Night Champion" Is iPhone-Bound

EA's got a mobile version in the works, and commuter rage could not have a better outlet.

Peter Rubin5643 days ago

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