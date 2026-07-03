Cat Zingano

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

halle-berry-suit
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Hit With Lawsuit by Former UFC Fighter Who Says She Was Snubbed for 'Bruised' Movie Role

Halle Berry is being sued by former UFC fighter Cat Zingano, who claims she was snubbed for a role in Berry's feature directorial debut 'Bruised.'

tara mahadevan1795 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App