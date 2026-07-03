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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'South Park' Creators Purchase Casa Bonita Restaurant Featured in Show
Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have revealed that they reached a purchase agreement to snag Casa Bonita—a restaurant featured on the iconic show.
Brenton Blanchet1799 days ago