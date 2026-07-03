From Jay-Z dissing Drake and Nicki Minaj at Roots Picnic to his subliminal shots at Mase back in the day, Hov has never been shy about sliding in a jab or two.Insanul Ahmed
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Here's how some of our favorite celebs styled themselves in jerseys over the years, including Drake, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Travis Scott, and more.Mike DeStefano
Cam'ron and Jim Jones are at odds once again. We break down the reasons behind their beef and trace the tumultuous history of Dipset's rise and fall.Will Schube
From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.Marc Griffin