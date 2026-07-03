C2C

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Music

C2C - "Down The Road (Beataucue Remix)"

French quartet C2C has been on fire with remixes. Their takes on Disclosure and Stevie Wonder have been on repeat for me since they dropped. Now these

jakel4322 days ago
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Music

Stevie Wonder - "Superstition (C2C Remix)"

Just the other week French quartet C2C wow'd us with their flawless remix of Disclosure. At the end of last week, C2C unveiled the next one in their s

jakel4373 days ago
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Music

Disclosure - "When a Fire Starts to Burn (C2C Remix)"

French turntablist quartets are not just limited to Birdy Nam Nam. So if you're not on C2C that's a problem that we can help you start to remedy toda

jakel4387 days ago
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Music

Five Tracks: Coyote Kisses

Hopefully you're up on the space rock sounds of Coyote Kisses. They've done everything from won the remix competition for Clockwork's "Titan" and offi

androids4782 days ago

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